FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 21, 2015 / 5:31 AM / 2 years ago

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Mike Baxter had his contract purchased from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday. “He had a good spring training for me, and he can play a lot of different positions,” manager Joe Maddon said. Baxter hit .294 in 34 games for Iowa. He grounded out as a ninth-inning pinch hitter Tuesday in his major league season debut.

OF Junior Lake was called up from Triple-A Iowa. “He seems to be maturing as a ballplayer,” manager Joe Maddon said. “He is just growing up.” In his first stint with the big club this year, Lake was 4-for-14 (.286). He was hitting .250 in Iowa.

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada was activated from the disabled list, and he will make his season debut in a start Wednesday against the Padres. Wada missed the season’s first six weeks due to a groin injury. In his only career appearance against San Diego, Wada allowed five runs in four innings during an 8-3 loss on July 23, 2014.

RHP Yoervis Medina was acquired by the Cubs from the Mariners in exchange for C Welington Castillo. Medina, 26, was 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in 12 appearances with the Mariners prior to being optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on May 3. In three seasons with the Mariners, he was 10-9 record with two saves and a 2.82 ERA in 141 relief appearances. The Cubs optioned him to Triple-A Iowa.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.