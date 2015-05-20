OF Mike Baxter had his contract purchased from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday. “He had a good spring training for me, and he can play a lot of different positions,” manager Joe Maddon said. Baxter hit .294 in 34 games for Iowa. He grounded out as a ninth-inning pinch hitter Tuesday in his major league season debut.

OF Junior Lake was called up from Triple-A Iowa. “He seems to be maturing as a ballplayer,” manager Joe Maddon said. “He is just growing up.” In his first stint with the big club this year, Lake was 4-for-14 (.286). He was hitting .250 in Iowa.

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada was activated from the disabled list, and he will make his season debut in a start Wednesday against the Padres. Wada missed the season’s first six weeks due to a groin injury. In his only career appearance against San Diego, Wada allowed five runs in four innings during an 8-3 loss on July 23, 2014.

RHP Yoervis Medina was acquired by the Cubs from the Mariners in exchange for C Welington Castillo. Medina, 26, was 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in 12 appearances with the Mariners prior to being optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on May 3. In three seasons with the Mariners, he was 10-9 record with two saves and a 2.82 ERA in 141 relief appearances. The Cubs optioned him to Triple-A Iowa.