RHP Kyle Hendricks faces the Padres for the third time in his career Thursday. He pitched against them earlier this year, going six innings and allowing two runs in registering a no-decision in the Cubs’ extra-inning win.

3B Kris Bryant was expected to bring a bat with power in it and he’s proved it with four homers, a triple and a double. But what has caught the eye of scouts is Bryant’s ability to lay off border-line pitches. He’s walked 12 times in his last 16 games. That shows a disciplined hitter, and one not taking the bait of opposing veteran pitchers trying to get Bryant to expand his strike zone. Bryant did extend his hitting streak to nine games.

CF Dexter Fowler continues to shine and be a workhorse in the outfield. Fowler has started all but two games in center and the way he is hitting, manager Joe Maddon isn’t taking out of the lineup any time soon. Fowler has scored 14 runs in his last 12 games and is hitting .318 (14 for 44) over that span with three home runs, three doubles and a triple. With four homers, Fowler already has half as many as he hit all last season with the Astros.

LF Chris Coghlan has three home runs and five RBIs in his last eight games since May 11. Coghlan’s production is giving manager Joe Maddon a good problem. Some think he should move 3B Kris Bryant to left and call up Javier Baez to solidify the infield. But Coghlan is forcing Maddon’s hand to keep him in the lineup with his hot bat.

INF Jonathan Herrera struck out last week against the Pirates’ Arquimedes Caminero and what Joe Maddon did after the game shows why he is such a popular manager. “After the game, I gave him a bottle of wine and apologized,” Maddon said. “First at-bat in two weeks, and he’s facing 100 miles an hour.”