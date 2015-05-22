2B Addison Russell hit his third homer of the season Thursday. The seventh-inning solo shot capped Russell’s fourth multi-hit game of the season.

RHP Kyle Hendricks fired a five-hitter Thursday at San Diego for his first career complete game and shutout.

3B Kris Bryant capped his three-game return to San Diego with a decisive two-run, first-inning homer Thursday that extended his hitting streak to 10 games. He is hitting .394 (13-for-33) during the streak. The homer was the fifth in 12 games for Bryant, who was the second overall pick in the 2013 draft out of the University of San Diego. Bryant was 3-for-11 during the three games against the Padres, and he knocked in the winning run in both Cubs victories.

CF Dexter Fowler drew two walks and scored a run Thursday. Fowler has 15 runs in his past 13 games. In that span, he is batting .304 (14-for-46) with three doubles, three homers and a triple.