LHP James Russell did not throw a pitch but was credited with one-third of an inning when he picked off Arizona SS Nick Ahmed to end the 11th inning. Russell entered to face left-handed hitting LF David Peralta after RHP Jason Motte walked Ahmed with two outs. Had the Cubs won the game in the 12th, Russell would have gotten a victory without throwing a pitch.

LHP Jon Lester made his fifth straight quality start but was not involved in the decision Friday, when he gave up two runs in seven innings. One of the runs was a homer to Arizona rookie SS Nick Ahmed, who grew up in Massachusetts as a Red Sox fan. “The homer ... left it a little bit up and the guy did a good job staying on it,” Lester said. “Unfortunately that tied the game up, but other than that, I felt pretty good about it.” Lester has a 2.25 ERA in his last five starts, during which he is 4-0. Lester gave up five hits, three stolen bases and two walks. Arizona manager Chip Hale was Oakland’s bench coach when Kansas City stole seven bases, three off then-A’s pitcher Lester, in a 9-8 loss to the Royals in the 2014 AL wild-card game.

CF Dexter Fowler hit his second career homer off Diamondbacks RHP Josh Collmenter with a bases-empty shot in the third inning. Fowler is on a nice run, going 15-for-51 with four homers, three doubles and a triple in his last 14 games. He has scored 17 runs in that stretch.

C Miguel Montero, who spent his first 14 professional seasons in the Diamondbacks organization, got a lukewarm reception when he pinch-hit in the ninth inning in his first game back in Arizona on Friday after a winter trade. He drew a walk. Montero ranks third in Diamondbacks history in hits and RBIs, fourth in doubles, fifth in total bases and second in games.

RHP Hector Rondon failed to convert a save situation for the third time in 12 tries when he gave up a two-run homer to Paul Goldschmidt with two outs in the 10th inning to tie the game at 4. “He had great stuff tonight, outstanding stuff tonight,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “His velocity was good. You saw the slider. We had a chance to win the game and we didn‘t. It is always about executing and location and making the pitch.”