RHP Jake Arrieta made his third straight quality start, despite giving up six runs. Only three were earned. Although Arrieta did not get the decision in a 9-6 victory Saturday, he is 9-3 with a 2.29 ERA after a Cubs loss in 18 appearances dating to the start of last season. “There were times in the outing when I had an opportunity to make something happen to pick us up in a situation,” Arrieta said. “That’s the frustrating side of things. I hold myself to a high standard in those type of situations, picking teammates up, making something happen, regardless of what the past had in store.”

1B Anthony Rizzo tied his career high with six RBIs that came on two hits, a three-run double in the fifth inning and a three-run, game-deciding home run in the ninth. Rizzo’s other six-RBI game was Sept. 16, 2012, against Pittsburgh. “It’s good it came with a win, to be honest,” Rizzo said. “That’s the best part.” Rizzo is hitting .322 with nine homers and 29 RBIs this season. “At the end of the day, Rizzo took care of business,” Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta said. “He put us on all on his back and carried us to victory.”

3B Kris Bryant was 1-for-4 with a single on Saturday against the Diamondbacks to extend his hitting streak to 12 games, tying fellow rookie 2B Addison Russell for the Cubs’ longest streak this season. Bryant scored twice and had an RBI when he was grazed by pitch with the bases loaded for the first run of a four-run fifth inning.

LHP Jon Lester does not have a hit in 57 career plate appearances to start his career, tying a major league record set by San Diego RHP Joey Hamilton in 1994-95. Lester, 0-for-3 on Friday, has 34 strikeouts and one walk in a nine-year major league career spent entirely in the American League until this season.

CF Dexter Fowler singled and walked in five plate appearances Saturday and has reached base in 15 straight games, three games shy of his career on-base streak set last May with Houston. His one-out single in the ninth inning started the Cubs’ winning rally against the Diamondbacks.