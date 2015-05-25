RF Jorge Soler has played in all 43 games, one of four Cubs to have played every game this season after starting and going 2-for-3 with a double and a run Sunday. Soler, 23, has never played in more than 86 games in a season, that coming during stops at four levels last season. “I have to get him days off, absolutely,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “We are watching him closely, talking to him. He’s been OK.” 1B Anthony Rizzo, SS Starlin Castro and OF Chris Coghlan also have played in all 43 games, and CF Dexter Fowler has played in 42.

2B Addison Russell was given a day off after starting 29 of 30 games since being purchased from Triple-A Iowa on April 21. The second-youngest player in the majors, Russell was hitting .241 with three homers and 12 RBIs.

C Kyle Schwarber, who has 10 homers, 26 RBIs and a 1.030 OPS at Double-A Tennessee, could help the Cubs this season, manager Joe Maddon said when asked Sunday. “Sure,” Maddon said. “He is a very, very mature at-bat, and he’s doing better behind the plate from what I understand.” Schwarber, 6-foot and 235 pounds, was the Cubs’ first round draft choice in 2014 out of Indiana, the fourth player taken overall. Asked if he anticipated Schwarber’s presence, Maddon said, “No. The question was do you think he can. I think he can. He’s definitely got the hitting chip. Anything’s possible.”

RHP Jason Hammel had a string of five straight quality starts broken when he gave up four runs on five hits in seven innings Sunday. He did not give up a hit after the third inning and struck out a career-high nine but was victimized by Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt, who had three RBIs including a two-run homer in the third. “Obviously ‘Goldy’ when he is locked in he is not going to swing at too much bad stuff, and if you are over the plate he is probably going to hurt you,” Hammel said. Hammel’s only walk Sunday was intentional, when he walked Goldschmidt with a runner on second in the sixth. Hammel has seven walks and 57 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings.

C David Ross is expected to start Monday, manager Joe Maddon said, as a concession to the unique scheduling around Memorial Day. After a day game in Arizona on Sunday, the Cubs flew to Chicago that night for a day game against Washington on Monday. Starting C Miguel Montero, who homered Sunday, will get the day off.