SS Javier Baez, another up-and-coming Cub, hit two solo homers on Sunday as Triple-A Iowa beat Tacoma 7-4. It was the third straight multi-hit and multi-RBI game for Baez, who was hitting .538 in the three games.

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada made his second start of the season after opening the year on the disabled list with a mild groin strain. He had no decision after allowing one run on four hits while striking out six in 5 1/3 innings. In his May 20 debut at San Diego, Wada struck out a career-high nine batters in 4 2/3 innings. He’s now 4-1 with a 2.77 ERA in nine career starts at Wrigley Field.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (1-1, 4.14 ERA) makes his ninth start of the season and fourth at Wrigley Field. He tossed his first career compete-game shutout his last time out, holding the Padres to just five hits while striking out seven in a 3-0 victory. It will be his first career appearance against the Nationals.

3B Kris Bryant went 2-for-3, including a home run and an infield single in his first two at-bats in his 36th game of the season. His average improved to .282 batting with six homers and 30 RBIs. “I kind of know what I‘m supposed to do up there, so the nerves are not there anymore,” he said. Bryant now had an eight-game hitting streak and RBIs in five of his last six games.

C Kyle Schwarber, one of the Cubs’ top minor league prospects, went 3-for-4 on Sunday as Double-A Tennessee dropped a 4-0 decision to Montgomery. It was Schwarber’s 10th multi-hit game of the season.