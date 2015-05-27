SS Starlin Castro was in the cleanup spot and went 1-for-4 on Tuesday after an 0-for-4 performance on Monday against the Nationals. Prior to that, Castro had six hits in his previous five games after batting just .179 in 10 games before to that. He’s battling .265 for the season with three home runs and 24 RBIs. “I think he’s doing better than most people give him credit for,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon.

2B Addison Russell had a career-high three hits in four at-bats, including his first career walk-off hit with a two-out double in the ninth. It was his second game with two doubles and he now has 11 for the season. “This guy just turned 21,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. “He’s learning his craft on the fly here and he’s done a great job.”

RHP Kyle Hendricks (1-1) followed up a complete game shutout in his last start with a one-run, no-decision outing on Tuesday. It was the seventh no-decision in nine starts this season and fourth in his last five. “(Hendricks) stayed away, he stayed away with that sinker,” Nationals Ian Desmond said. “It took a little bit for us to get him on the plate. We had the lead on him, but couldn’t finish it off.” Hendricks worked seven innings and gave up one run on four hits, walked two and struck out four. He’s allowed one run over the last 16 innings he’s worked.

3B Kris Bryant hit a game-tying solo home run in the eighth inning, his second straight game with a homer. He’s now had seven home runs in his last 17 games and 21 RBIs in his last 21 games.

LHP Jon Lester (4-2, 3.56 ERA) makes his 10th start of the season and looks for his fifth straight win after starting the season 0-2. He has a 3.65 ERA through his first nine starts with the Cubs and is 2-0 in three career starts against the Nationals. Lester has limited right-handed batters to a .250 average while lefties are .319 off him.

LHP Phil Coke, designated for assignment by the Cubs on May 18 after struggling in 16 relief appearances this season, was released Tuesday. He had no decisions and a 6.30 ERA. In 10 innings, he allowed 14 hits and three walks while striking out nine.