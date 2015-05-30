RHP Jake Arrieta had no decision for the second straight start on Friday after giving up four runs on eight hits while walking none and striking out seven through seven innings of work. He tied a career high by allowing three home runs. The multiple homers were the most he’s allowed in 36 consecutive starts. He remains 2-0 in four career starts against the Royals.

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada will start on Saturday instead of Sunday in a switch announced late Friday. Wada has appeared in two games -- both starts -- and has allowed 10 earned runs on 13 hits in 10 innings of work.

2B Addison Russell went 2-for-4 with two runs, a double, homer and an RBI and tied the game with his solo home run in the seventh. Russell has now hit safely in 13 of 16 games at Wrigley Field and has at least two extra base hits in two of his last three games.

RHP Jason Hammel was switched from a Saturday to Sunday start and will make his 10th start of the season and fifth at home in the series finale. He has had quality starts in five of his last six outings, going 2-1 with a 2.09 ERA. Hammel has made eight career appearances (five starts) against the Royals, going 1-3 with a 4.99 ERA. The last time out against Arizona he allowed four earned runs in seven innings in a 4-3 Cubs loss.

C Miguel Montero was 1-for-4 and is batting .311 in 16 day games compared to a .227 mark at night. He’s hit safely in the last five games (.368) against the Royals dating back to 2012.