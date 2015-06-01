FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch
June 2, 2015

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1B Anthony Rizzo was 2-for-5 with a triple, his second of the season. It was his 16th multi-hit game of the season. Rizzo is hitting .318 for the season and came into the game with a .440 on-base percentage good for third in the majors.

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada had no decision in his first career start against the Royals. Wada lowered his season ERA to 2.30 after allowing one run in 5 2/3 innings. The outing marked Wada’s seventh career start and second of at least five innings pitched with one or fewer runs allowed. He has given up just 10 hits while striking out 19 in 15 2/3 innings.

RHP Jason Hammel (3-2, 2.98 ERA) makes his 10th start of the season and fifth on the road on Monday in Miami, He has had quality starts in five of his last six appearances, going 2-1 with a 2.09 ERA during the stretch. The last time out he allowed four runs in seven innings as the Cubs dropped a 4-3 decision at Arizona.

C David Ross went 1-for-2 with an RBI as he collected his fifth walk-off hit, an 11th inning single scoring Kris Bryant. It was the first walk-off for Ross since July 27, 2011 with Atlanta against Pittsburgh. “Luckily I drove that ball in the gap right at the end there,” said Ross, whose bloop single dropped in between Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar and left fielder Alex Gordon.

LF Chris Coghlan went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI and tied the game in the seven inning with his two-out single. It was the second three-hit game of the season. He’s now hit safely in six of his last seven starts.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
