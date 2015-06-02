2B Addison Russell, trained as a shortstop, has done a solid job at second, according to Cubs manager Joe Maddon. “It’s unbelievable for him to be that young and with that lack of experience and yet he accomplished what he has so quickly,” Maddon said of Russell, who has made seven errors in 35 starts at second base. “It’s a tribute to his athleticism and also his ability to retain information. He’s done a great job.” Russell has played just four innings at shortstop this season.

RHP Kyle Hendricks, 25, will make his 10th start of the season on Tuesday against the Marlins, a team he has never faced previously. Since making his MLB debut last year, Hendricks has been impressive, going 8-3 with a 2.98 ERA in 22 starts. He lacks overpowering stuff, but has shown the ability to hit spots and follow a game plan. He can command his fastball on both sides of the plate, and he gets swings and misses on his changeup.

3B Kris Bryant, who hit 43 homers last season between Double-A and Triple-A, the most in pro ball, including the majors, has seven long balls so far this season. Defensively, though, Bryant may eventually end up in left field. But Cubs manager Joe Maddon said Bryant has been “really good” in 40 starts at third base, making seven errors in that span. “He’s made a lot of nice adjustments,” Maddon said. “He’s learning the position. Mechanically, he’s doing a lot better on his technique. I have no complaints.” Bryant has played three games in the outfield this season, totaling 12 innings.

C Kyle Schwarber, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 draft, has been so dominant in the minors that Maddon said he could be in the majors by September. He is now tearing up Double-A, and there has even been talk that the Cubs could call him up June 9-10 when they will need a DH while playing at the Detroit Tigers. Long term, Schwarber figures to -- at some point -- bump 31-year-old Miguel Montero as the Cubs’ starting catcher. The Cubs are counting on Schwarber becoming one of the game’s top-hitting catchers.

RHP Jason Hammel set a career high with 11 strikeouts on Monday night in a 5-1 win over the Marlins. Hammel (4-2) allowed five hits, no walks and one run in 6 2/3 innings, lowering his ERA to 2.82. All 11 strikeouts were swinging. He has 69 strikeouts and just seven walks this season.