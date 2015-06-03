SS Starlin Castro got career hit No. 900 in the ninth inning of Chicago’s 5-2 loss to the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

OF Matt Szczur was recalled from Triple-A Iowa. He replaces OF Mike Baxter, who was sent down to Iowa. Szczur hit .262 with two home runs, a triple and seven RBIs in seven games for the Cubs this season.

RF Jorge Soler got a rest day on Tuesday, due in part to a twisted ankle, but the Cuban-born standout still entered the day leading all NL rookies with 50 hits. Soler made his MLB debut last September, when he flashed a .903 OPS in 24 games. He hasn’t been as good this year -- .724 OPS in 49 games -- but the Cubs have high hopes for Soler, who just turned 23 in February and has good speed, raw power (70 on an 80 scale) and a strong throwing arm. Soler can generate excellent bat speed and uses the whole field. All the tools are there -- Soler just needs to put it all together.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (1-2) got beat by the Marlins on Tuesday night, allowing seven hits, two walks and four runs. Hendricks got too many pitches up and out over the plate, and Miami’s right-handed hitters -- primarily Marcell Ozuna, Giancarlo Stanton and Adeiny Hechavarria -- hurt him with opposite-field extra-base hits.

3B Kris Bryant made his first MLB start in LF on Tuesday. He started once in CF earlier this season. Bryant, who had no issues in the field on Tuesday, is the front-runner to be the NL’s Rookie of the Year. He is the first Cubs rookie in 60 years to get at least 22 RBI in May.

LHP Jon Lester will make his 11th start of the season when he takes on the Marlins in the series finale on Wednesday. Lester, 31, signed a six-year, $155 million contract with the Cubs this past December, bringing a championship pedigree to Chicago. He is durable, going over 190 innings eight straight years. But he is not the dominator his contract would suggest -- his 1.309 WHIP is not stellar and would be his highest mark since 2012.