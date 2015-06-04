RHP Jake Arrieta will open a big four-game series at the Washington Nationals on Thursday. Arrieta does not have a good history against Washington -- 0-1 with a 5.81 ERA and five no-decisions. He is also not as good a pitcher on the road (3.70 ERA) as he is at home (2.88). But here is one interesting fact about Arrieta: Even though he is a right-hander, he is not bothered at all by lefty hitters. In fact, lefty batters are hitting just .207 against him. Righty hitters are batting .253 against him.

OF Mike Baxter, 31, was sent down to the minors on Tuesday, was brought back up on Wednesday when OF Jorge Soler went on the disabled list. Baxter, a lefty hitter, figures to continue working as a pinch-hitter. He has had little success this year -- one single in nine at-bats, plus a walk. But he does offer experience, including 208 games in the big leagues, and had his best showing with the New York Mets in 2012, hitting .263 with three homers and a .778 OPS in 179 at-bats.

OF Matt Szczur, who was called up from the minors on Tuesday, is making his third stint with the Cubs this season. He made the Opening Day roster, and his most recent call-up had to do with starting RF Jorge Soler having an ankle injury and the Cubs needing more outfield depth. Szczur, who turns 26 next month, was the Cubs’ fifth-round pick in 2010 after finishing his college career at Villanova. He is batting .167 this year and .207 for his two-season big-league career, which totals 52 games.

INF Javier Baez, 22, who normally plays second base or shortstop, will get work at third at Triple-A Iowa. Cubs 3B Kris Bryant, who played left field on Tuesday, could eventually shift to the outfield to make way for Baez, a first-round pick in 2011 who is hitting .351 with four homers in his last 10 games at Iowa. Baez made his big-league debut last year and hit nine homers in 52 games. However, he was an all-or-nothing guy -- batting just .169 with a .227 on-base percentage. The Cubs are working with him on cutting down his strikeouts and making consistent contact.

RF Junior Lake takes over in right field for injured Jorge Soler. He belted a monster two-run homer to left. However, Lake caused both benches to empty by the way he admired his home run at the plate and then taunted the Marlins as he crossed third base.

RF Jorge Soler (left ankle) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1.

LHP Jon Lester (4-4) took a loss on Wednesday against the Marlins, allowing nine hits, one walk and six runs in five innings. Lester’s ERA went up from 3.30 to 3.86 -- not exactly ace stats, especially when combined with hos .500 win-loss record. Yet the Cubs are paying Lester, 31, like an ace -- he signed a six-year, $155 million contract this past December. The Cubs are clearly expecting more from Lester.