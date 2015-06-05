RHP Jake Arrieta (5-4) allowed one run in six innings Thursday for his first victory since May 12. Arrieta struck out eight and walked none, though he did hit two batters during a tense sixth inning before escaping a bases-loaded jam. It was his second consecutive outing without walking a batter.

1B Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-4 to improve his batting average to .321 and his on-base percentage to .444. Rizzo has the third-highest on-base percentage in the majors. He extended his hitting streak to nine games.

RF Junior Lake had the Cubs’ only RBI on a bases-loaded walk Thursday, one day after his gestures following his home run led to a brief bench-clearing incident with the Miami Marlins. Lake flipped his bat backward in celebration after the walk, and he also bunted for a single and stole third, an unusual evening for a cleanup hitter.

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada, who began the year on the disabled list due to a groin injury, makes his fourth start of the season Friday. Wada has allowed only four runs over his three starts but has yet to complete six full innings. He made six rehab starts with Triple-A Iowa, going 1-3 with a 2.86 ERA.

OF Chris Denorfia (left hamstring strain) went 1-for-3 with a walk and scored two runs in his first rehab game for Double-A Tennessee on Thursday. Denorfia went on the 15-day disabled list May 5.

C David Ross made a third consecutive start behind the plate for the first time since Sept. 2-4, 2012. In addition to batting against left-handed starters Tuesday and Thursday, on Wednesday he caught LHP Jon Lester, his teammate on the 2013 and 2014 Red Sox. On Thursday, Ross picked off Nationals PH Clint Robinson for the game’s final out after throwing out two of three attempted base-stealers.

CF Dexter Fowler had two hits in the leadoff spot and scored the game’s first run. It was his 14th multi-hit game of the season and his second during the first four games of the Cubs’ nine-game road trip.

C Miguel Montero, a left-handed batter, began the night on the bench for the third night in a row with the Cubs facing a second lefty starter in that stretch. Montero is mired in a 4-for-39 (.103) slump.