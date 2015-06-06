1B Anthony Rizzo had two homers and three RBIs on Friday. He was also robbed of a double in the eighth on a great catch at the wall by center fielder Denard Span. “It was a good catch. You tip your cap to him,” Rizzo said. It was the eighth multi-homer game for Rizzo and the first in 2015. He is now hitting .325 with 11 homers and 34 RBIs. “He has to be at the top of the list,” said manager Joe Maddon, when referring to All-Star consideration for National League first baseman. Rizzo said his team showed grit coming back from a 5-1 hole. “We’d scratch a few runs across to keep it interesting,” Rizzo said. The first baseman said he felt good when Maddon said he deserved to be an All-Star. “I’d love that. I love hearing that type of stuff,” Rizzo said. “But I’ve got to come in tomorrow and get ready to play, get ready to win.”

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada, who began the year on the disabled list, made his fourth start on Friday, against the host Nationals. He gave up a three-run homer in the second to Danny Espinosa, who went deep for just the second time this year from the right side of the plate. It was the seventh homer of the season for Espinosa. Wada allowed nine hits and five runs in 3 2/3 innings and was tagged with the loss. “It’s not just the curveball. Everything was up in the zone,” said Wada, through a translator. “So that was the big issue I was trying to focus on. Pitching down in the zone, trying to adjust. I couldn’t take adjustments. I do understand that there are two possible rotation guys in the bullpen. If I said I don’t feel the pressure, I would be lying. It’s just the same as last year.” Manager Joe Maddon said he had no plans to take Wada out of the rotation.

RHP Jason Hammel will get the start on Saturday at Washington. He was in Washington with the Cubs last July when he was traded to the Oakland A‘s. Hammel is 8-0 in his career against the Nationals. No other pitcher in big league history has as many as eight wins and no losses against the Nationals. Hammel has a quality start in six of his last seven outings.

C David Ross, after three straight starts, did not play Friday. He is hitting .167 in 48 at-bats over 27 games

C Miguel Montero, after not starting the last three games, hit a solo homer in the sixth against Washington starter Tanner Roark. Montero was hitless in his previous 10 at-bats before going deep. He is now hitting .244 with six homers this year.