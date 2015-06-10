RHP Jake Arrieta comes off a strong outing against the Washington Nationals last Thursday and looks to build off it against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night. He held the Nationals to one run in six innings with eight strikeouts while collecting his fifth victory. He gave up three home runs to Kansas City in his previous start after allowing the same amount in his first nine starts combined. He’s 1-1 with a 3.71 ERA in three career starts against the Tigers.

RHP Jacob Turner began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on Tuesday, allowing two runs in four innings. He gave up three hits, including a homer, and one walk while striking out four. Turner has been on the disabled list all season due to a mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on his right elbow.

RHP Edwin Jackson had a strong relief outing on Tuesday, holding the Detroit Tigers to one run on four hits in 3 2/3 innings while striking out five. Jackson has a 2.79 ERA in 15 relief appearances. The long relief outing preserved the rest of the bullpen. “That’s as good as you’re going to see Edwin Jackson pitch,” manager Joe Maddon said. “That was beautiful. Everything was working and when he gets into a really nice rhythm, he gets very assertive and aggressive.”

RHP Rafael Soriano was signed to a minor league contract on Tuesday. The 35-year-old reliever has recorded 117 saves over the past three seasons, but blew five saves during the second half of last season with the Washington Nationals and lost the closer’s job. Soriano became a free agent after last season and has been working out in the Dominican Republic, waiting for the right opportunity to come along. He could eventually give Joe Maddon, his former manager in Tampa Bay, another closer’s option when he’s ready to be called up.

LHP Jon Lester did not give a home run for the first time in seven starts but everything else went wrong for him in Detroit on Tuesday. He was knocked out in the fifth inning after allowing five runs on nine hits while walking two and striking out five. He has given up 11 earned runs in his two June starts, ballooning his ERA to 4.25. The ace is scheduled to make his next start against Cincinnati on Sunday. “It’s not like they just beat him up badly,” manager Joe Maddon said. “The hits were just well-placed, and he never really could seem to find a real rhythm or groove.”

C David Ross was robbed his first home run of the season when Detroit center field Rajai Davis made a leaping grab against the wall on Tuesday. Ross went 0-for-3, dropping his average to .157. He has not scored a run this season. “David just needed a couple more reps in the weight room and that ball would have been over the wall,” manager Joe Maddon quipped.