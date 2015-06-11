RHP Jake Arrieta collected his team-high sixth victory by lasting six innings at Detroit on Wednesday. He cruised through the first four innings and got out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth before allowing Yoenis Cespedes’ three-run home run in the sixth. He finished with eight strikeouts for the second consecutive start. “I had a lot of quick innings,” he said. “I pitched out of trouble in the fifth, and I was right there to get to the seventh or eighth, but we had a nice cushion.”

DH Mike Baxter reached base four times and scored a career-high three runs at Detroit on Wednesday. Having spent most of the season at Triple-A Iowa, Baxter had just 13 official at-bats with the Cubs prior to the game and had not scored a run. He played 198 major league games the past five seasons with San Diego, the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers. He scored two runs on five occasions before Wednesday.

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada makes his fifth start of the season in the opener of a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday. The 34-year-old is coming off his worst outing of the season. He was pummeled for five runs on nine hits in 3 2/3 innings by Washington on Friday. “He’s had some really good outings leading up to that,” manager Joe Maddon said. Wade did not give up more than two earned runs in his first three starts, though he hasn’t gone more than 5 2/3 innings. He did not allow an earned run in a five-inning start against the Reds last season.

C Miguel Montero hit his seventh home run, a three-run blast, and added two singles in the Cubs’ 12-3 win over the Tigers on Wednesday. He had gone hitless in his previous three games before recording his first multi-hit game since May 15. “I’ve been taking too many pitches right there, kind of getting caught in-between,” he said. “I told myself to just be more aggressive and be ready to hit from the first pitch. That’s what I did today, and it shows in the results.”

LF Chris Coghlan hit a three-run homer and scored twice in the Cubs’ 12-3 win at Detroit on Wednesday. Coghlan’s eighth home run came off Tigers starter Shane Greene. All of his home runs have come against right-handed pitchers. He now has seven multi-hit games.