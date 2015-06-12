LHP Travis Wood (3-2) earned his second career win in relief while tossing a career-high 2 1/3 scoreless innings. He was one of five Cubs relievers who combined for six shutout innings. “You can’t say enough about the bullpen today, every one of them was outstanding,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. “And Woody really put some definition into that game. He really got it back on our side.”

1B Anthony Rizzo entered Thursday with 11 home runs and a career-high 10 stolen bases. He’s among only three big league players with double digits in those categories, joining San Diego’s Justin Upton (12 HR, 12 steals) and Pittsburgh’s Starling Marte (12 homers, 11 steals). He was also hit by a pitch for the 14th time in the fifth and leads the major leagues in that category.

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada had his second straight shortened start on Thursday. He pitched 3 2/3 innings on June 5 in what was eventually a 7-5 Cubs loss at Washington. Against the Reds he worked three-plus innings and allowed three runs on four hits while striking out four and walking two. “It wasn’t as bad as the last time, but I just can’t make adjustments,” Wada said. “That’s not the way I pitch. I just can’t find it right now.”

RHP Jason Hammel makes his 12th start of the season and first at home since May 13 against the Mets. He’s had quality starts in seven of his last eight outings, going 4-1 with a 2.03 ERA. In his last appearance against Washington on June 6, he worked a season-high eight innings in a 4-2 Cubs win. Hammel’s appearance against the Reds will be his first since 2011.

C Miguel Montero went 2-for-3 with a run, intentional walk and three-run home run. His first-inning three-run homer put the Cubs on the board and was his second three-run shot in as many days. It’s the first time he’s driven in three or more RBIs in consecutive games since July 31-Aug. 1, 2012 while with Arizona.