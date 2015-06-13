SS Starlin Castro was 1-for-5 but his two-run homer in the sixth inning tied the game and was his first homer at Wrigley Field since June 14, 2014. His previous seven home runs were all on the road. He now hit safely in eight of 10 games this month.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (2-2, 3.96 ERA) makes his 12th start of the season on Saturday and fifth at home. He earned a victory the last time out, allowing just three runs (two earned) on six hits while striking out four in five innings in the Cubs’ 6-3 triumph at Washington. It will be his third start against the Reds this season. He’s 1-0 with a 3.46 ERA so far this year.

3B Kris Bryant went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored. He has a .316 average in 23 games at Wrigley Field and has hit safely in eight of his last nine games overall.

RHP Jason Hammel had no decision -- his fifth of the season -- in his 12th start. Hammel departed after five innings after throwing 103 pitches. He gave up four runs on seven hits, walked three and struck out four. “I didn’t get deep into the game, it was nice that we still battled and had a chance,” Hammel said. “I was fighting myself, basically just out of sync today. I wasn’t on top of the baseball like I had been and it cost me a lot of deep counts.”

RF Chris Denorfia, activated on Sunday after a stint on the disabled list, was 1-for-2 and has hit safely in seven straight starts. He recorded his second extra-base hit of the season.