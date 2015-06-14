SS Starlin Castro went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and collected his second walk-off hit of the season and fifth of his career on Saturday. Castro would mark his 800th appearance of his six-year career if he plays on Sunday.

RHP Kyle Hendricks had a no-decision through a five-inning outing cut short by a rain delay. He still struck out seven batters, one shy of his career-high set earlier this season. It was his third career start of at least seven strikeouts and no walks and fifth time this season he has left with a lead but had no decision.

3B Kris Bryant went 3-for-4 with a homer, two RBIs and a game-winning run scored. He extended hitting streak to 10 game with a second inning single to left. Bryant is the first Cubs rookie to have two hitting streaks of 10 or more games in the same season since Bill Madlock in 1974.

LHP Jon Lester (4-5, 4.25 ERA) makes his 13th start of the season and eighth at Wrigley Field. He went 4-1 with a 1.76 ERA in six May starts after starting the season 0-2 in April. Last time out on June 9 at Detroit he took his fifth loss as he allowed five runs on nine hits in a season-low-tying 4 1/3 innings.

C Miguel Montero has gone 7-for-15 with three homers and eight RBIs in his last four games, reaching base in 10 of 17 plate appearances. Prior to the recent run he had three home runs and eight RBIs in 32 previous games. Three of his nine homers have come against the Reds.