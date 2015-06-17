OF Ian Happ, the Cubs’ 2015 top draft pick (No. 9 overall), came terms with the team. He reportedly received a $3 million signing bonus. Happ had a .369 average, 14 home runs, 18 doubles and 44 RBIs on the way to All-America status with the University of Cincinnati.

RHP Jake Arrieta (6-5) walked a career-high-tying six batters over five innings Tuesday against Cleveland. He is the first Cubs starting pitcher to walk six or more in a game since Jeff Samardzija in 2012 against St. Louis. Arrieta yielded four earned runs, also a season high. He originally was slated to work Monday, but he was moved back a day due to a rainout.

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (0-1, 4.84 ERA) makes his first career start against the Indians as the Cubs open a two-game interleague series at Progressive Field. Wada was originally scheduled to start Tuesday but was bumped back a day after Monday’s home game with the Indians was rained out. Wada has allowed 12 runs on 23 hits in 22 1/3 innings. In 2014, he made 13 starts and went 4-4 with a 3.25 ERA.

3B Kris Bryant extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a third-inning infield single. He is the first Cubs rookie to record two hitting streaks of 10 or more games in the same season since Bill Madlock in 1974. Bryant is batting .362 (17-for-47) in the current streak.

C Kyle Schwarber, selected fourth overall by the Cubs in the 2014 draft, had his contract purchased from Double-A Tennessee on Tuesday.

RHP Neil Ramirez is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on Wednesday. He has been out since mid-April due to right shoulder inflammation.

RHP Brian Schlitter was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday to clear a roster spot for C Kyle Schwarber. Schlitter was 1-2 with a 7.36 ERA in 10 appearances for the Cubs this season.