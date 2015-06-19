LHP Tsuyoshi Wada, who have an ERA over 10.00 in his last two starts, pitched seven scoreless innings on four hits to get the win Wednesday. “Joe (Maddon) told me after my last start that I wasn’t pitching aggressive enough and wasn’t using my fastball enough. Tonight I tried to do that,” said Wada.

RHP Yoervis Medina has been recalled from Triple-A Iowa to take the place of LHP Zac Rosscup, who was placed on the disabled list. Medina, acquired from Seattle in a trade for C Wellington Castillo on May 15, was a combined 1-0 with a 2.63 ERA in 14 relief appearances at Triple-A Iowa and Triple-A Tacoma.

3B Kris Bryant had a single and a grand slam in six at-bats. The grand slam is the first of his career. Bryant extended his hitting streak to 13 games. That’s the longest active streak in the majors. No Cubs rookie has had a hitting streak of 13 or more games since Jerome Walton’s 30-game streak in 1989.

LHP Zac Rosscup has been placed on the disabled list with inflammation in his left shoulder. In 26 relief appearances, Rosscup is 2-1 with a 4.30 ERA.

C Kyle Schwarber, in his first major league start, at designated hitter, went 4-for-5 with a triple, three runs scored and two RBI. “He had some good swings. He’s a good hitter and he knows he’s a good hitter,” said manager Joe Maddon.

C Miguel Montero was a late scratch from the game due to back spasms. According to Maddon, Montero thought he could pinch hit or catch if he had to Wednesday, but the Cubs wanted to play it safe.

RHP Neil Ramirez began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on Tuesday, throwing one scoreless, hitless inning. He landed on the disabled list in mid-April due to right shoulder inflammation.