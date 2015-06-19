FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
June 20, 2015 / 2:52 AM / 2 years ago

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Kris Bryant’s infield single in the fifth inning extended his hitting streak to 14 games. That’s the longest active streak in the majors, and the most by a Cubs rookie since Jerome Walton’s 30-game hitting streak in 1989. Bryant is hitting .351 (20-for-57) during his streak.

DH Kyle Schwarber had two more hits Thursday, including his first major league home run. In the two games in Cleveland, his first two major league starts, Schwarber was 6-for-9 with a triple, a home run and four RBIs. The home run came off RHP Danny Salazar, in the fifth inning Thursday, a two run blast over the left field wall. “Opposite field. That was very impressive,” said manager Joe Maddon of the home run.

RHP Jason Hammel made his 200th career start Thursday and did not figure in the decision. He pitched four innings, allowing three runs, two earned on three hits, with six strikeouts and two walks. Five of his six strikeouts came in a row. Hammel struck out the last three batters of the first inning and the first two in the second inning. The five consecutive strikeouts are a season high for a Cubs pitcher.

C Miguel Montero was a late scratch from Wednesday’s game with back spasms. He was back in the lineup Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.