3B Kris Bryant’s infield single in the fifth inning extended his hitting streak to 14 games. That’s the longest active streak in the majors, and the most by a Cubs rookie since Jerome Walton’s 30-game hitting streak in 1989. Bryant is hitting .351 (20-for-57) during his streak.

DH Kyle Schwarber had two more hits Thursday, including his first major league home run. In the two games in Cleveland, his first two major league starts, Schwarber was 6-for-9 with a triple, a home run and four RBIs. The home run came off RHP Danny Salazar, in the fifth inning Thursday, a two run blast over the left field wall. “Opposite field. That was very impressive,” said manager Joe Maddon of the home run.

RHP Jason Hammel made his 200th career start Thursday and did not figure in the decision. He pitched four innings, allowing three runs, two earned on three hits, with six strikeouts and two walks. Five of his six strikeouts came in a row. Hammel struck out the last three batters of the first inning and the first two in the second inning. The five consecutive strikeouts are a season high for a Cubs pitcher.

C Miguel Montero was a late scratch from Wednesday’s game with back spasms. He was back in the lineup Thursday.