3B Mike Olt began a rehabilitation assignment with Double-A Tennessee on Friday. Olt has been out since mid-April with a fractured right wrist.

1B Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs. It was the second multi-homer game of the season for Rizzo and ninth of his career. Rizzo now has three homers in his last three games after having just two over his previous 19. Rizzo has 10 extra-base hits in his last 19 games.

OF Jorge Soler took batting practice on the field pre-game. Soler has been on the 15-day disabled list since June 3 with a sprained left ankle.

RHP Kyle Hendricks allowed a career-high seven runs (six earned) and one walk with one strikeout in five innings. Six of the hits allowed by Hendricks went for extra bases, a season-high for Cubs pitchers. His one strikeout tied a season-low.

3B Kris Bryant went 0-for-4, snapping a 14-game hitting streak. His streak was the longest by a Cubs rookie since Jerome Wilson’s MLB-record 30-gamer in 1989. His streak was also the longest active one in the majors.