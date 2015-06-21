SS Starlin Castro went 2-for-5 and drove in the winning run with an RBI single in the 10th inning. It was Castro’s ninth multi-RBI game of the season.

1B Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-5 with a single and a double. His double in the third inning was his 11th extra-base hit in his last 19 games. Rizzo is hitting .373 with five homers, seven doubles and 13 RBIs in road games since June 1.

3B Kris Bryant went 0-for-4 with a walk and has gone hitless in back-to-back games for the first time since April 29-May 3, when he was 0-for-13 over a four-game span. Bryant had at least one hit in each of his seven interleague games entering this series.

LHP Jon Lester allowed one run on three hits in 6 1/3 innings. It was the sixth start this season in which he has allowed one run or less. The three hits allowed also tied a season best. “I made one mistake,” Lester said. “Everything was good though. Good cutter; curveball was good. Threw a couple of good changeups too. All in all, just want to build off the last one and through this one, too.”