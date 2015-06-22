RHP Jake Arrieta tossed a complete-game shutout on Sunday, allowing just four hits while striking out seven. It was the second complete-game shutout of his career. Arrieta now leads the Cubs with seven wins and lowered his ERA to 3.07. “Stuff was crisp throughout, got better as the game went on,” Arrieta said. “I found a really good tempo and timing with my delivery.”

SS Starlin Castro had three hits, all singles, and drove in the first run of the game with a sacrifice fly. It was his 18th multi-hit game of the season, and sixth with three or more hits. Castro upped his average to .400 in his career in six games against the Twins.

1B Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-5 with a single and a solo home run in the fifth inning. It was the third homer of the series for Rizzo, who had two hits in all three games. Rizzo has multiple hits in four of his last five outings.

C/DH Kyle Schwarber’s weeklong stay with the Cubs ended on a positive note Sunday, when he went 1-for-4 with a two-run single before being optioned back to Triple-A Iowa. In six games for Chicago, Schwarber went 8-for-22 (.364) with one home run and six RBIs.

CF Dexter Fowler went 1-for-5 with an eighth-inning grand slam. It was the second slam of his career and first since 2012. It was the fourth time in Fowler’s career (849 games) that he had four RBIs.