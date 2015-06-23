RHP Jake Arrieta earned the victory in Sunday’s 8-0 Cubs win at Minnesota, making his the first Cubs pitcher to shut out an opponent on four or fewer hits while striking out at least seven and walking none since Rick Sutcliffe on Sept. 8, 1984 against the Mets at Shea Stadium.

LHP Travis Wood (4-3) worked a career-high 3 1/3 innings for the victory. He allowed one hit, struck out four and walked three. It was his second win as a reliever. He now has a 1.65 ERA in 12 relief appearances this season.

1B Anthony Rizzo had three home runs in the three-game Minnesota series last weekend, making him the first Cub with that accomplishment since Javier Baez did so between Aug. 5-7, 2004 at Colorado. He was also the first with at least three in a three-game series at Target Field since Boston’s David Ortiz had four in May 2014.

OF Matt Szczur was recalled from Triple-A Iowa prior to Monday’s game with the Dodgers and celebrated with a seventh-inning solo home run. He joined the Cubs for the fourth time this season. With Iowa, Szczur has batted .287 (37-for-129) with six doubles, two triples, four home runs and 18 RBIs in 36 games this season.

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada departed abruptly in the third inning after giving up a solo home run and single. He developed cramping in his left deltoid. Wada closed his short outing with two hits, one earned run and struck out one.

3B Kris Bryant went 2-for-3 with two home runs, three RBIs and a walk. His ninth and 10th home runs gave Bryant his first career multi-homer game. Four of his 10 blasts have come with two strikes. He’s also hit safely in eight straight home games and 17 of his last 18 overall.

C Kyle Schwarber was sent to Triple-A Iowa after playing six interleague games as a designated hitter. Schwarber, 22, batted .364 (8-for-22) with one triple, one home run and six RBIs in six games with the Cubs. He will report to Iowa and play at the Triple-A level for the first time. Schwarber batted .320 (63-for-197) with 10 doubles, one triple, 13 home runs and 39 RBIs in 58 games with Double-A Tennessee to earn Southern League All-Star honors.

RHP Jason Hammel (5-2, 2.89 ERA) makes his 14th start of the season and sixth at home. He’s had quality starts in seven of his last 10 outings, going 4-1 with a 2.30 ERA during that stretch. Last time out at Cleveland, he allowed two earned runs in 4.0 innings before his the outing was cut short by a rain delay. He has a 2-5 all-time record in 14 appearances against the Dodgers.

LF Chris Coghlan’s entry as a pinch hitter in the fifth inning was his 132nd consecutive games played, the major league’s longest streak. The run dates back to July 23, 2014.