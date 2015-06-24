CF Matt Szczur was 1-for-4 with a run scored. He singled in the 10th inning and scored the game-winner on Denorfia’s sacrifice. He’s hit safely in both games since being called up from Triple-A Iowa on Monday.

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada, who left Monday’s game early with a left shoulder injury, apparently felt good enough Tuesday to play catch and could make his next regularly scheduled start Saturday.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (2-3, 4.28 ERA) makes his 14th start of the season, sixth of the season at home and second of his career against the Dodgers. He last faced Los Angeles on Aug. 1, 2014, at Dodger Stadium, allowing one earned run in seven innings in a 8-2 Cubs win. He has a 3.45 ERA at home while posting a 4.80 number on the road. Hendricks has started 26 games since making his big league debut in 2014.

3B Kris Bryant went 0-for-3 but also walked once and now has eight walks this season after being down 0-2 in the count, second-most in the major leagues behind Curtis Grandson (nine). Bryant also stole his first base since May 23 at Arizona.

RHP Jason Hammel allowed a season-low two hits in his 7 2/3 innings and had his fourth career start of at least seven scoreless inning with two or fewer hits allowed. He’s 2-0 with a 2.01 ERA in his last five starts. Hamel has allowed no runs against the Dodgers for the first time in 11 starts.

OF Chris Denorfia was 0-for-1 but had the big at-bat with a 10th inning sacrifice fly that scored Tuesday’s game-winning run in the walk-off 1-0 Cubs win. It was his fourth career walk-off RBI and first since July 29, 2013 while with the Padres.

LF Chris Coghlan was back in the starting lineup and led off on Tuesday to extend his major league-leading consecutive games played streak to 133 games dating back to July 23, 2014. He pinch hit on Monday and was 1-for-3 on Tuesday and is batting .353 with six doubles and a homer in his last 15 games.