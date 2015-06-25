LHP Travis Wood has a 1.65 ERA and 2-1 record 12 relief appearances since transitioning from the Cubs starting rotation to the bullpen in mid-May. He earned the victory in Monday’s 4-2 win over the Dodgers.

2B Addison Russell was 2-for-4 and put the Cubs on the board with an RBI double in the fifth. He’s batting .287 at home and .229 on the road. It was Russell’s 10th multi-hit game of the season.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (2-4) suffered the loss after allowing four runs on four hits while walking one and striking out three though five innings of work. He has given up nine home runs in 78 2/3 innings so far this year after allowing just four in 89 1/3 innings last year. “Early on the counts weren’t good and the pitches just weren’t as sharp,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said.

LHP Jon Lester (4-5, 3.80 ERA) makes his 15th start of the season and ninth at home in Thursday’s series finale. In his last start on June 20 at Minnesota, he allowed just one run on three hits in 6 1/3 innings in the Cubs’ 4-1 victory in 10 innings. Lester was 4-1 in six May starts while going 0-2 in four April starts. Thursday’s start is the second of his career against the Dodgers. He beat them in 2013 in a 4-2 decision while with the Red Sox.

LF Chris Denorfia was 2-for-5 with a double for his sixth multi-hit game of the season. Cubs manager Joe Maddon challenge with Denorfia was called out at second base on a double with two outs in the ninth. After a review, the original call was affirmed.