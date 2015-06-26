RHP Jake Arrieta (7-5, 3.07 ERA) makes his 15th start of the season and eighth on the road as the Cubs open a weekend series in St. Louis on Friday. Arrieta is 3-1 with a 1.51 ERA in seven career starts against the Cardinals. He’s thrown 10 quality starts in 14 appearances this season, allowing one run or fewer in six starts.

1B Anthony Rizzo went 3-for-4 for his fourth three-hit game of the season. He had a pair of doubles for the first time since June 10, 2014 at Pittsburgh. Rizzo is now batting .371 with four doubles and four homers over his last nine games.

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada remains questionable for his next scheduled start after leaving early in Monday’s 4-2 Cubs victory with shoulder soreness. Wada was originally set for a Saturday start against the Cardinals in St. Louis but the weekend rotation list shows Saturday’s starter still to be determined.

3B Kris Bryant left Thursday’s game after the second inning with what was described as “flu-like” symptoms. He was replaced at third base by Jonathan Herrera, who moved over from second. Chris Coghlan moved from left to second.

LHP Jon Lester worked four innings on Thursday -- his shortest outing of the season -- and gave up two runs apiece in the first and second innings. Lester allowed four hits, four earned runs while walking four and striking out five. His shortest before Thursday were a pair of 4 1/3 inning outings on April 5 and June 9, both losses. “Physically I felt fine, (but) obviously I didn’t have great location today so it’s hard to pitch when you’re (at) ball one, ball two all the time, especially against a good lineup,” Lester said.

LF Chris Denorfia was 2-for-4 with a double. He’s now had back-to-back multi-hit games for the second time this season and is batting .329 in 29 games.