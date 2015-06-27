RHP Jake Arrieta probably deserved a better fate Friday night after retiring 17 of the last 19 men he faced and leaving a 2-1 lead to the bullpen, which coughed it up right away and then lost it in the 10th. Arrieta lowered his career ERA against St. Louis to 1.48, third lowest among all pitchers who have started at least five games against the Cardinals. Arrieta also singled in the sixth, his first hit in 28 at-bats, dating back to last year.

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (shoulder) will have his turn in the rotation skipped Saturday. Wada left Monday night’s 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning with what was believed to be cramping. He was able to play long-toss Wednesday, but apparently couldn’t recover in time to make the start. It’s not known yet if Wada will need to go on the 15-day DL.

RHP Donn Roach will be called up from Triple-A Iowa to start Saturday night’s game. A former San Diego farmhand, Roach is 7-1 with a 2.29 ERA in 14 starts this year, allowing just 91 baserunners over 82 2/3 innings. Roach has fanned just 33 batters, but gets almost all his outs via a sinker that induces numerous grounders. He pitched in 16 games for the Padres last year, going 1-0 with a 4.75 ERA in 30 1/3 innings.

3B Kris Bryant (flu-like symptoms) returned to the lineup Friday night after departing Thursday’s game with the Los Angeles Dodgers before the third inning. Bryant batted third and went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning that gave Chicago a short-lived lead. Since being recalled from Iowa on April 17, Bryant has started every game.