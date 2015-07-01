1B Anthony Rizzo continued to slump Tuesday, when he went 0-for-4 in the Cubs’ 1-0 win over the Mets. Rizzo has just one hit in his last 14 at-bats and is just 6-for-28 (.214) dating back to June 22. His overall average on Tuesday slipped to an even .300, the lowest it has been since he was hitting .282 at the end of play on April 20. Rizzo has 15 homers and 44 RBIs.

OF Matt Szczur made the most of a rare start Tuesday, when he went 2-for-4 and accounted for the game’s only run with an RBI double in the sixth inning of the Cubs’ 1-0 win over the Mets at Citi Field. It was just the ninth start of the season for Szczur and his first in six days. He was the only player in the game to collect multiple hits. Szczur is hitting .214 with one homer and eight RBI in 56 at-bats.

RHP Kyle Hendricks snapped a three-start winless streak Tuesday, when he combined with three relievers on a three-hitter as the Cubs edged the Mets. 1-0. Hendricks gave up three hits and one walk while striking out six over six innings. He was been 0-2 with a 6.60 ERA in his previous three starts. Hendricks hadn’t lasted six innings since June 2, a span of four starts. He is now 3-4 with a 4.15 ERA in 15 starts this season.

LHP Jon Lester will look to snap a seven-start winless streak on Wednesday night, when he takes the mound for the Cubs in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Lester took the loss in his most recent start last Thursday, when he gave up four runs on four hits and four walks while striking out five over a season-low four innings as the Cubs fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-0. Since his last win on May 16, Lester is 0-4 with a 4.43 ERA, though he has recorded four quality starts and struck out 39 batters in 40 2/3 innings in that span. Lester is 2-0 with a 4.09 ERA in two career starts against the Mets. He earned the win the last time he opposed the Mets on May 11, when he allowed three runs over six innings in the Cubs’ 4-3 victory at Wrigley Field.