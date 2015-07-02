RHP Jake Arrieta will look to produce his third straight impressive start Thursday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Cubs in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Arrieta didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start last Friday, when he gave up one run on three hits and two walks while striking out seven over seven innings in the Cubs’ 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. In his last two starts, Arrieta is 1-0 and has allowed just that one run in 16 innings as he’s lowered his overall ERA from 3.40 to 2.94. Arrieta is 1-1 with a 2.03 ERA in four career starts against the Mets. He earned the win the last time he opposed the Mets on May 12, when Arrieta allowed one run and struck out a season-high 10 over eight innings in the Cubs’ 6-1 victory at Wrigley Field.

SS Starlin Castro had two hits Wednesday, including the run-scoring infield single that snapped a scoreless tie in the 11th inning and lifted the Cubs to a 2-0 win. Castro was 2-for-5 with a second-inning double. It was just his second two-hit game in his last nine games, a stretch in which Castro is hitting .176 (6-for-34). He is hitting .261 overall this season with five homers and 36 RBIs in 75 games.

2B Addison Russell didn’t start for just the third time in the last 56 games.

RHP Justin Grimm earned the first save of his professional career Wednesday, when he recorded the final out of the Cubs’ 2-0, 11-inning win over the Mets. Grimm entered after LHP James Russell, who had recorded the first two outs of the 11th, surrendered a single to Mets OF Darrell Ceciliani. After Ceciliani took second on defensive indifference, Grimm walked 2B Wilmer Flores and Ceciliani raced to third when ball four skipped away from C Miguel Montero. But Grimm recovered to strike out C Kevin Plawecki to lock down his first save in 189 games as a professional. Grimm is 1-2 with a 1.42 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 19 innings over 24 games this season.

3B Kris Bryant, who didn’t debut until April 17 so the club could delay his free agency until 2021, is the first Cubs rookie to ever collect 10 homers, 40 RBI and 40 runs scored by the end of June.

LHP Jon Lester bounced back from his shortest start of the year in impressive fashion Wednesday, when he threw seven shutout innings in the Cubs’ 2-0, 11-inning win over the Mets. Lester, who allowed four runs in four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers in his most recent outing on June 25, allowed five hits and one walk while striking out seven on Wednesday. It was the third time in his last four starts he’s allowed one run or fewer, a stretch in which he’s produced a 2.22 ERA to lower his overall ERA from 4.25 to 3.74. Lester is 4-6 in 16 starts and has 93 strikeouts in 96 1/3 innings.