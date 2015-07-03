RHP Jake Arrieta continued his run of dominant pitching Thursday, when he earned the win after allowing one run on five hits while walking none and striking out seven over eight innings as the Cubs beat the Mets 6-1. Arrieta has allowed just two runs in his past three starts, a 24-inning stretch in which he lowered his ERA from 3.40 to 2.80. He is 8-5 in 16 starts with a team-high 110 strikeouts in 106 innings.

OF Jorge Soler (left ankle sprain) played in his third rehab game Thursday night for Triple-A Iowa, and he went 1-for-3 with a walk. Soler is 1-for-10 with an RBI for Iowa. Manager Joe Maddon said Thursday morning that Soler is close to returning to the majors, though he didn’t want to predict an exact date. Soler was injured when he landed awkwardly on first base while running out a grounder June 1. He is hitting .265 with four homers and 19 RBIs in 49 games for the Cubs.

RHP Donn Roach will make another start Saturday, when the Cubs host the Marlins at Wrigley Field. It will be the second time Roach occupies a turn in the rotation usually held by LHP Tsuyoshi Wada, who went on the disabled list June 23 with left deltoid inflammation. Roach struggled in his debut for the Cubs on June 27, when he gave up four runs in 3 1/3 innings and took the loss as Chicago fell to the Cardinals, 8-1.

3B Kris Bryant got his first day off as a big-leaguer Thursday, when he sat out the Cubs’ 6-1 win over the Mets. Bryant started each of the 68 games the Cubs had played since he was promoted to the majors April 17. Manager Joe Maddon said he thought Thursday was a good day to rest Bryant because the Cubs were facing Mets RHP Jacob deGrom before heading home for a matinee Friday against the Marlins. Bryant is hitting .274 with 10 homers and 43 RBIs this season.

RHP Jason Hammel will look to snap a four-start winless streak when he takes the mound for the Cubs on Friday afternoon in the opener of a three-game series against the Marlins at Wrigley Field. Hammel took the loss in his most recent start, when he gave up four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out seven over four innings Sunday as the Cubs fell to the Cardinals, 4-1. The four innings tied a season low for Hammel, while the four runs allowed tied a season high. Since his last win on June 6, Hammel is 0-1 despite recording a 3.48 ERA and striking out 23 batters over 20 1/3 innings. Hammel is 2-3 with a 4.33 ERA in nine career games (seven starts) against the Marlins. He earned the win the last time he opposed Miami on June 1, when he gave up one run and struck out a career-high 11 over 6 2/3 innings in the Cubs’ 5-1 victory at Marlins Park.

INF Jonathan Herrera made the most of a rare start Thursday, when he delivered a safety squeeze in the second inning and hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning of the Cubs’ 6-1 win over the Mets. The homer was the first for Herrera since July 7, 2013, and the three-RBI game was his first since April 14, 2011. He has made 16 starts this season -- 10 at second base and six at third base -- and is batting .229 with 10 RBIs and three stolen bases in 70 at-bats.