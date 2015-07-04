LHP Manny Rondon was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels on Friday for catcher Rafael Lopez. The Cubs also picked up an international slot in the deal. Rondon, a 20-year-old prospect, has gone 3-7 with a 2.94 ERA in 36 appearances though three seasons in the Angels organization.

RHP Carlos Pimentel of Triple-A Iowa was named organizational pitcher of the month for June by the Cubs on Friday. He was 4-1 with a 0.95 ERA in five June starts for Iowa and held opposing hitters to a .192 average, a .287 on-base percentage and a .212 slugging mark. He did not allow a home run while striking out 22 and walking 14. Pimentel’s June ERA topped the Pacific Coast League and his four wins tied for first.

OF Mark Zagunis of Class A Myrtle Beach was named the Cubs minor league player of the month on Friday after he batted .326 with 23 runs scored, six doubles, one triple, four home runs and 15 RBIs in June. Zagunis, who hit .439 in nine games between June 10-19, led the Carolina League in runs scored, tied for first in homers and was second in total bases (51) and OPS. He was a Carolina League All-Star last month and league player of the week for June 15-21.

OF Jorge Soler was expected to play nine innings for Triple-A Iowa on Friday as he continues a rehab assignment. He went 1-for-3 on Thursday against Round Rock. He’s been on the disabled list since June 3 with a left ankle sprain. Before the injury he was batting .265 with four home runs and 19 RBIs in 49 games with the Cubs. Soler’s possible return might be “not far down the road,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said.

RHP Donn Roach was scheduled to make his second start with the Cubs on Saturday, but was demoted to Triple-A afrer the team acquired LHP Clayton Richard from Pittsburgh. He began the season at Triple-A Iowa where he was 7-1 with a 2.29 ERA in 14 starts. Called up on June 27, he made the start that night in St. Louis and gave up four runs on eight hits in 3 1/3 innings in an 8-1 loss. He has faced Miami twice in his career with no record and a 6.00 ERA in three innings pitched.

3B Kris Bryant completed June as the first rookie in Cubs franchise history with at least 10 home runs, 40 runs scored and 40 RBIs by month’s end. His 43 RBIs entering Friday were two short of 1B Anthony Rizzo and the Cubs team lead.

RHP Jason Hammel (5-4) suffered his second straight loss while allowing just two runs on four hits while he walked one and struck out five in seven innings. He’s had a 1.78 ERA in his last six starts at home. Hammel retired 13 straight Marlins before giving up a two-out home run to Justin Bour that gave Miami a 2-1 lead.

LHP Clayton Richard was acquired by the Chicago Cubs from the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash considerations Friday. Richard, who was playing for Triple-A Indianapolis when the transaction occurred, is scheduled to be the Cubs’ starting pitcher in Saturday’s game against the Miami Marlins. Richard, 31, last pitched in the majors in 2013, when he went 2-5 with a 7.01 ERA for the San Diego Padres. His best year was 2010, when he was 14-9 with a 3.75 ERA for the Padres. He spent most of this season with Indianapolis, where he had a 2.09 ERA in 56 innings.