RHP Donn Roach, originally scheduled to pitch on Saturday, was optioned to Triple-A Iowa. Roach, 25, went 0-1 with a 10.80 ERA in his one start with the Cubs. He is 7-1 with a 2.29 ERA in 14 starts with Iowa this season.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (3-4, 4.15 ERA) makes his 16th start of the season and seventh at home in Sunday’s series finale against the Marlins. In Hendricks’ last appearance on June 30, he worked six scoreless innings in a 1-0 Cubs victory at the New York Mets. This will be his second career start against Miami. He took the loss in a 5-2 Cubs setback on June 2 at Marlins Park.

3B Kris Bryant went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in the first inning and a grand slam in the second on Saturday against the Marlins. His six RBIs were the most by a Cubs rookie since Anthony Rizzo in September 2012. “It was him, that was our offense tonight,” Cubs manger Joe Maddon said. “Without that, this game’s entire different, so it was nice to get him going.” Bryant’s grand slam was the Cubs’ first on Independence Day since Wildfire Schulte hit one on July 4, 1911.

RHP Gonzalez Germen was designated for assignment on Saturday. Germen, 27, is 5-1 with four saves and a 3.78 ERA in 24 outings with Triple-A Iowa this season. He had no record and a 7.50 ERA in six relief appearances for the Cubs earlier this season.

INF Tommy La Stella was moved from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list. He has been sidelined since April 9 with right rib cage inflammation.

C David Ross was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list (retroactive to July 2). Ross, 38, was batting .189 with seven doubles and four RBIs in 38 games this season. He has a 2.56 catchers ERA in his 28 games (22 starts) behind the plate.

C Taylor Teagarden joined the Cubs from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday. He has appeared in parts of the last seven seasons with Texas (2008-11), Baltimore (2012-13) and the New York Mets (2014), batting .202 (100-for-495) with 21 home runs and 68 RBIs in 172 games. He batted .143 (4-for-28) in nine games for the Mets last season. Teagarden saw his most extensive big league action with the Rangers in 2009, hitting .217 (43-for-198) with 13 doubles, six homers and 24 RBIs in 60 games.

CF Dexter Fowler was 1-for-3 with two runs and a RBI on Saturday against the Marlins. He has scored 51 runs in 77 games. He did not score his 50th run until his 91st game last year. The Cubs are now 27-12 when Fowler scored one run and 10-2 when he scores at least two.

LHP Clayton Richard, called up Saturday as the Cubs selected his contract from Triple-A Iowa, started and picked up his first win. He is the 2,000th player to appear in a game for Chicago. He worked 6 1/3 innings and allowed two runs and eight hits while striking out four and walking one. “Clayton was outstanding, really put the ball on the ground (and) had a really good sinker working tonight,” Maddon said. Richard, 31, was acquired from the Pirates late on Friday for a cash consideration. He was 4-2 with a 2.09 ERA in nine starts this season with Triple-A Indianapolis while continuing a comeback from left shoulder surgery in June 2013.