OF Matt Szczur was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday in order to make room for RF Jorge Soler. Szczur, 26, was batting .211 with one homer and eight RBIs in 32 games for the Cubs. He’s hitting .287 with four homers and 18 RBIs in 36 games at Iowa.

RF Jorge Soler went 0-for-3 in his first game since early June when he suffered a left ankle sprain. Solar, who had a short rehab stint at Triple-A Iowa, was activated from the disabled list on Sunday and inserted into the starting lineup. “He said he felt really good,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “He smiled easily, it’s obviously a good sign.”

RHP Kyle Hendricks (4-4) spun a 7 1/3 inning shutout gem, scattered five hits, struck out six and walked just one on Sunday in the Cubs 2-0 victory on Sunday afternoon. It was his second straight shutout outing as he out-dueled Marlins RHP Mat Latos. “Their guy was really good, our guy was really good,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. The Cubs are now 9-0 when Hendricks throws at least seven innings.

LHP Jon Lester makes his 17th start of the season, 10th at home and fourth of his career against St. Louis as the Cubs open a four-game home series against the Cardinals on Monday. Lester tossed seven shutout innings and struck out seven in a July 1 outing at the Mets but didn’t get a decision. He’s 1-1 with a 2.89 ERA all-time against St. Louis.

OF Chris Denorfia was 1-for-1 with a double and run scored, recording the Cubs second hit of the game with a pinch-hit double in the eighth. He’s 7-for-13 as a pinch-hitter this season.