RHP Jake Arrieta (8-5, 2.80 ERA) works the early game of Tuesday’s day-night doubleheader against the Cardinals. He is 3-1 with a 1.48 ERA in eight career starts against St. Louis and is 1-1 with a 2.33 ERA in three starts vs. the Cardinals this year. In his last start, he allowed just one run on five hits and struck out eight over eight innings Thursday against the Mets.

1B Anthony Rizzo earned a spot on his second All-Star team Monday, this time in a vote by the players. He is the second first baseman in franchise history to earn All-Star honors in consecutive seasons and the first in nearly 70 years, joining Phil Cavarretta (1946-47). He is only the fifth first baseman in Cubs history with multiple All-Star appearances. Rizzo, 25, remains the youngest All-Star first baseman in franchise history.

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada was ineffective Monday in his first rehab start for Double-A Tennessee, allowing four runs on eight hits, including two homers, in four innings. He struck out five and did not issue a walk. Wada has been sidelined since June 23 due to left deltoid inflammation.

RF Jorge Soler, who went 2-for-3 with a double, is a career .357 hitter in 12 games against St. Louis, including hits in four consecutive games. He recorded his 16th multi-hit game of the season.

3B Kris Bryant was named an All-Star by NL manager Bruce Bochy. He is the first rookie third baseman to represent the Cubs and only the sixth rookie All-Star in franchise history. He is batting .278 with 14 doubles, 12 homers and 49 RBI, and he became the first rookie in franchise history to reach 10 homers, 40 RBI and 40 runs by July 1.

RHP Dallas Beeler (0-2, 3.27 ERA) will face the Cardinals in the nightcap of Tuesday’s day-night doubleheader. He was 0-2 with a 3.27 ERA in two games for the Cubs last year. This season at Triple-A Iowa, he is 1-5 with a 6.33 ERA in 13 starts.

LHP Jon Lester saw a bid for a no-hitter vanish in the seventh inning as St. Louis scored twice. Lester (4-7) wound up with his fifth defeat since May 27, and he hasn’t won since a 4-1 decision over Pittsburgh on May 16. Lester allowed two hits and no earned runs in his outing. He has now thrown at least seven innings and yielded no earned runs in consecutive starts. He also had an infield hit, the first of his career after he was 0-for-66.