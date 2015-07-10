FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
July 10, 2015 / 11:20 PM / 2 years ago

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1B Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-4 with a run and now has a .307 average in 38 games against NL Central opponents. He’s now had 28 multi-hit efforts on the season.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (4-4, 3.82 ERA) will make his 17th start of the season and eighth at hoe as the Cubs open a three-game series against the crosstown White Sox. In his last outing, Hendricks pitched 7 1/3 scoreless innings in a 2-0 Cubs victory over the Marlins. He is currently on a career-best 15 1/3 inning scoreless run. It will be his first career start against the White Sox.

3B Kris Bryant was 1-for-3 with an RBI triple that put the Cubs on the board in the fourth inning. Bryant has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, going 10-for-35 (.286) with five extra-base hits. He’s reached base in 12 consecutive games and 27 of his last 28 at home.

RHP Dallas Beeler was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday. He started and earned no decision in Game 2 of a doubleheader vs. the Cardinals on Tuesday. He pitched five innings, giving up four hits and two runs while striking out six. He has a 3.60 ERA in the majors this season.

RHP Jason Hammel departed after one inning with left hamstring tightness, replaced by left-hander Clayton Richard. Hammel faced three batters and had one strikeout in his lone inning and did not factor in a decision. ”It was sharp pain in the back of the knee. ... It was enough to shut me down,“ said Hammel. ”MRI tomorrow and we’ll figure out exactly what it is.

C Miguel Montero went 1-for-4 with a bases-clearing double that put the Cubs ahead 5-4 in the sixth inning, a lead that held until two outs in the St. Louis ninth. It was Montero’s first double since May 21 at San Diego. He tied a season-high with three RBIs, last don on June 11 at Cincinnati.

RHP Clayton Richard relieved Jason Hammel after he departed after one inning with a hamstring injury. Richard allowed four runs on seven hits, walked three and struck out one in his Cubs debut.

