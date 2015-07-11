RF Jorge Soler went 1-for-4 and has reached base in five straight games. He’s batting .273 in six games since coming off the disabled list (6-for-22).

RHP Kyle Hendricks had no decision on Friday but still extended his scoreless-innings streak to a career-high 22 1/3 innings dating back to June 24 against Los Angeles. He has not allowed a run in his last three starts (20 1/3 innings) and is the first Cubs pitcher to accomplish that feat since Ryan Dempster from June 5-July 14, 2012. Hendricks also went 1-for-2 at the plate, snapping an 0-for-18 streak.

3B Kris Bryant went 0-for-3 but had a sixth-inning walk and has reached base in 28 of his last 29 games at Wrigley Field dating back to May 11.

LHP Jon Lester (4-7, 3.48 ERA) makes his 18th start of the season and 11th at home in the middle game of the weekend series against the White Sox. It will be his 14 career start against the White Sox. He’s 6-5 with a 4.38 ERA in 13 starts dating to 2006. Lester has not allowed a run in his last 16 innings dating back to the third inning of a June 25 game against the Dodgers.

CF Dexter Fowler went 0-for-4 and still needs one hit to reach 800 for his career. Fowler is batting .228 through 83 games. The Cubs leadoff batter has 118 total bases, third highest on the team, plus eight homers and 25 RBIs.