1B Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-3 with a walk and now leads the Cubs with 29 multi-hit games this season. Rizzo also leads the team with 92 hits.

LHP Jon Lester suffered a career-high sixth consecutive loss after giving up five runs (four earned) on seven hits while striking out eight against the White Sox. During the losing streak, the Cubs have scored three runs.

OF Chris Denorfia snapped a three-game hitless streak with a second-inning single. He came into the game batting .318 (7-for-22) in 11 games this month.

C Miguel Montero was pulled after two innings because of a jammed left thumb. He was expected to undergo an MRI, manager Joe Maddon said, and won’t start Sunday. Montero is batting .231 with 10 home runs and 32 RBIs.