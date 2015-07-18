RHP Kyle Hendricks pitched 5 2/3 innings and was removed after throwing 100 pitches on Friday. He allowed two runs, one earned, on four hits and one walk, with five strikeouts. He received no decision for his second consecutive start. He saw his streak of scoreless innings end at 22 1/3 when the Braves scored in the first inning.

C Kyle Schwarber was recalled for the second time this season and went 3-for-4 with a double and scored a run on Friday. He became the team’s first rookie catcher since 1914 to have two three-hit games among his first seven games. Schwarber, the team’s first-round draft choice from 2014, hit .364 (8-for-22) with a homer and six RBIs during a six-game stay from June 16-21.

LHP Jon Lester (4-8, 3.59) will make his 19th start of the season. He is coming off a loss to the White Sox when he allowed five runs, four earned, on seven hits over seven innings, with eight strikeouts. Over the last six starts, Lester is 0-3, but has posted a 2.35 ERA. Lester will be making his fifth career start against the Braves and has gone 2-2 with a 3.60 ERA with four quality starts. Right-handers are hitting only .249 against Lester.

lOF Dexter Fowler went 1-for-3 and reached base three times on Friday. He reached on an error and was stranded at third, walked and scored, hit the ball sharply and was doubled up, and singled and was picked off. Fowler went to high school in the Atlanta suburbs.

C Miguel Montero was placed on the 15-day DL retroactive to July 12 with a sprained left thumb. Montero, 32, is hitting .230 with five doubles, 10 homers and 32 RBIs in 73 games. He has started 54 games behind the plate.