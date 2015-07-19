FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2015 / 1:03 AM / 2 years ago

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Jake Arrieta, who is 10-5 with a 2.66 ERA, comes into his start on Sunday in Atlanta having won six of his past seven decisions. He pitched a complete game against the rival White Sox in his start before the All-Star break, allowing just two hits and a run while striking out nine and walking none. Arrieta is 0-1 with a 5.68 ERA in two career starts.

1B Anthony Rizzo was 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBIs against the Braves on Saturday night as he continued to have no problem facing left-handed pitchers. He had an RBI single and a walk against Atlanta starter Manny Banuelos, then an RBI single against lefty reliever Ross Detwiler. The lefty-hitting Rizzo leads the National League with an on-base percentage of .485 against left-handers.

LHP Jon Lester took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning against the Braves and snapped a six-game losing streak with the 4-0 victory on Saturday night. He allowed two hits, walked one and hit a batter, lowering his ERA to 3.37 while improving his record to 5-8. Lester had not won since May 16, a stretch of 10 starts.

RHP Jason Hammel, who left his last start in the first inning on July 8 because of a strained left hamstring, will be able to pitch as scheduled on Tuesday at Cincinnati. He threw a second side session in Atlanta on Saturday and said he felt fine. Hammel, who is 5-4 with a 2.86 ERA, threw just 12 pitches in his short outing against the Reds.

