FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
July 21, 2015 / 2:47 AM / 2 years ago

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Edwin Jackson was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Monday to clear a roster spot for veteran RHP Rafael Soriano. Jackson, 31, made 23 relief appearances this season, going 2-1 with a 3.19 ERA. He struck out 23 and walked 12 in 31 innings.

RHP Rafael Soriano was promoted from Triple-A Iowa on Monday to bolster the Cubs’ bullpen after the veteran didn’t allow a run in seven minor league appearances. “I heard he’s throwing really well,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. Soriano, 35, needed just seven pitches in a perfect inning on Saturday. Overall, he allowed only four hits over seven innings while striking out seven and walking three. Soriano signed a minor league contract with the Cubs in June after not getting the kind of deal he had hoped for in the offseason as a free agent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.