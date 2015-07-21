RHP Edwin Jackson was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Monday to clear a roster spot for veteran RHP Rafael Soriano. Jackson, 31, made 23 relief appearances this season, going 2-1 with a 3.19 ERA. He struck out 23 and walked 12 in 31 innings.

RHP Rafael Soriano was promoted from Triple-A Iowa on Monday to bolster the Cubs’ bullpen after the veteran didn’t allow a run in seven minor league appearances. “I heard he’s throwing really well,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. Soriano, 35, needed just seven pitches in a perfect inning on Saturday. Overall, he allowed only four hits over seven innings while striking out seven and walking three. Soriano signed a minor league contract with the Cubs in June after not getting the kind of deal he had hoped for in the offseason as a free agent.