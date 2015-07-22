FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
July 22, 2015 / 4:26 AM / 2 years ago

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Justin Grimm lamented a walk to Reds third baseman Todd Frazier that preceded a two-run homer by Jay Bruce in a 5-4 loss at Cincinnati on Monday night. Both were mistakes, he admitted. “I was just trying to attack Frazier. It didn’t work out,” Grimm said. “I showed Bruce inside with the first pitch. I should’ve stayed with my strength, but I made a scouting report pitch instead. I’ll learn from my mistake.”

C Kyle Schwarber grew up about 40 minutes northwest of Cincinnati. He had a large contingent of fans when he appeared in the All-Star Futures Game last week and he did again on Monday night in the series opener against the Reds at Great American Ball Park. He went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run on Monday. He’s now batting .400 on the Cubs’ current road trip.

C Miguel Montero got a second opinion on his left thumb, and it confirmed the original diagnosis of a sprain. He will not resume baseball activity for at least two weeks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
