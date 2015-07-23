SS Starlin Castro has yet to have the type of hot streak that’s been customary at times during his four big-league seasons. “I’ve tried everything, whether it’s more work, less work, moving him up and down the order,” said manager Joe Maddon. “It is what it is, man. I love the way he’s going about his business. He’s playing a good shortstop.” Castro ranks fifth among shortstops in RBIs. He was 0-for-4 on Monday night, making him 2-for-17 on the road trip. But Maddon says it’s a matter of time. “If he keeps working the way he has, it’s going to start happening for him,” he said. Castro went 1-for-6 on Tuesday while striking out multiple times for the fourth time in July.

C Kyle Schwarber worked the count to 3-2 against Reds right-hander J.J. Hoover in the ninth inning on Tuesday night, then launched his second career homer, a two-run shot, an estimated 424 feet over the visitors bullpen in right, tying the score 4-4. He followed that with a solo shot in the 13th inning to put the Cubs ahead to day in a 5-4 win. Schwarber, who grew up less than 40 miles from Great American Ball Park in Middletown, Ohio, went 4-for-7 with a double, two homers and four RBIs. “It’s pretty impressive obviously,” said manager Joe Maddon. “I know everybody’s going to focus on his hitting. But he did a really good job behind the plate today. Everything he did was first-rate. Offensively, he’s got a different kind of thing with the bat. He’s very talented.”

RHP Jason Hammel wasn’t sharp Tuesday night in his first start since leaving after an inning on July 8 with left hamstring tightness. Hammel allowed two runs (one earned) and five hits in five innings with three walks and four strikeouts. He has allowed seven unearned runs this season.

LF Chris Coghlan hit his ninth home run on Tuesday night, but not without dispute. With one out in the sixth, Coghlan hit a long drive to left that caromed off a fan and initially was ruled a triple. Reds manager Bryan Price argued that it should be a ground-rule double due to fan interference. However, following a 3-minute, 42-second video review requested by crew chief Fieldin Culbreth, it was ruled that the ball actually cleared the wall before being touched, and Coghlan was awarded the homer. The nine homers equal his total in 125 games last season for the Cubs.