RHP Dallas Beeler, recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday to start the second game of a doubleheader, was optioned back to the minors Thursday. In his second start of the season for the Cubs, Beeler lasted just two innings and gave up five runs (three earned) and six hits. “He wasn’t awful,” manager Joe Maddon said. “We made an error that led to (a five-run second) inning.”

LHP Clayton Richard, designated for assignment by the Cubs on Wednesday, was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday. He went 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA in three appearances, including two starts, for the Cubs this season. He was acquired from the Pirates in July 3 for cash considerations. Richard started Monday’s series opener in Cincinnati and allowed three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings.