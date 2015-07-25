RHP Jake Arrieta (11-5, 2.52 ERA) makes his 20th start of the season and 10th at home on Saturday. In his last start on July 19 at Atlanta he earned his fourth win four starts, throwing seven scoreless innings in a three-hit effort. Arrieta is the Cubs’ winningest pitcher and has tossed 15 quality starts in 19 outings and has allowed one run or fewer in 10 starts.

1B Anthony Rizzo was hit by a pitch for the 21st time this season on Friday and added to his all-time franchise record. It’s also the most in the major leagues in 2015. Rizzo went 1-for-4 and is batting .300 in 23 games against NL East opponents this season.

RF Jorge Soler went 3-for-5 and has now hit safely in five of his last six games at home. Friday’s game was his second three-hit game of the season.

3B Kris Bryant leads all big league rookies with 55 RBIs and a .365 on-base percentage. He went 1-for-5 Friday with his first home run since July 4 against Miami. Ten of his 13 home runs this season have come at Wrigley Field.

C Kyle Schwarber is batting .400 (18-for-45) with 10 runs, two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 RBIs in his first 14 games covering two stints with the Cubs this season. Schwarber didn’t start on Friday but entered as a seventh-inning pinch hitter and got an appreciative hand.

LHP Jon Lester had no decision in a seven-inning quality start Friday. He allowed two runs on seven hits, struck out six and walked none. Lester owns a 2.05 ERA over his last eight starts and has tossed seven innings without issuing a walk for the third time this season. “A little bit of a grind,” Lester said about his performance. “I think I had runners on just about every inning but the seventh maybe. They made us work.”

LF Chris Coghlan was 2-for-4 with a walk, home run and two RBIs Friday. He hit his career-high 10th homer in the fourth, a two-run shot. Coghlan is batting .370 with four extra-base hits in the second half (seven games). He also tied a career-best with two stolen bases.