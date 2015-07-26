RHP Jake Arrieta (11-6) allowed three runs and six hits on Saturday while striking out eight and walking three, giving up a three-run homer to Phillies 1B Ryan Howard that snapped a string of 10 consecutive home games during which a Cubs starter has allowed a home run. It was his seventh consecutive quality start. Arrieta has posted a 1.37 ERA during that span.

1B Anthony Rizzo came into Saturday ranked fifth in the National League with a .913 OPS, trailing only Bryce Harper, Paul Goldschmidt, Giancarlo Stanton and Joey Votto. Rizzo is fourth overall with a .402 on-base percentage and ninth with a .510 slugging percentage.

3B Kris Bryant went 0-for-4 but hit a blast to center field that reached the warning track before Phillies CF Odubel Herrera hauled it in for the final out of Saturday’s no-hitter. Bryant has reached base safely in 30 of 33 home games dating to May 11 and hit safely in 26. He entered Saturday leading major league rookies with 51 runs scored and 55 RBIs. He was fourth in hits with 82.

RHP Jason Hammel (5-4, 2.82 ERA) makes his 19th start of the season and ninth at home on Sunday against the Phillies. He allowed two runs in five innings in his last outing, a 5-4 Cubs win at Cincinnati on July 21. It was his first outing since suffering left hamstring tightness after the first inning against St. Louis. He has not faced the Phillies since June 10, 2012, while with the Orioles.

CF Dexter Fowler is five runs away from 500 during his eight-year major league career. Fowler is batting .235 through 93 games and has 58 runs so far this season.