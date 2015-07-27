RHP Kyle Hendricks (4-5, 3.66 ERA) will make his 20th start of the season and ninth at home on Monday as the Cubs open a three-game series with the Colorado Rockies. Hendricks allowed five runs in six innings in his last appearance, a 9-1 loss at Cincinnati on July 22. He allowed four runs before his first out and then settled down, giving up only one more run the rest of his day. It will be his third career start and second this season against the Rockies. Hendricks has a 2.81 ERA in eight starts at Wrigley Field this season.

C Kyle Schwarber (1-for-2) collected his first hit at Wrigley Field, a first-inning single. He already has 18 hits on the road, becoming the first Cub player to do so since 1914 and the first major leaguer since Steve Scarsone in 1992-93 with the Phillies, Orioles and Giants.

RHP Jason Hammel (5-5) now has losses in three of his last five starts and hasn’t won since June 6 in a 4-2 triumph at Washington. Hamel allowed six runs in 3 2/3 innings on Sunday, the most since July 30, 2014, at Houston while pitching for the Athletics. It was also his shortest outing this season. “My role today was just garbage, unacceptable,” Hammel said. “Just too many pitches up in the zone and didn’t really stick with the game plan at all. They came out swinging and obviously things are going right for them right now.”

C David Ross entered the game as a pitcher in the ninth inning. It was his first mound appearance since May and the right-hander worked a one-two-three inning. He received an appreciative reception when he led off the Cubs ninth at the plate and slammed a solo home run to left.

CF Dexter Fowler was 1-for-2 with a homer, two runs score and a walk. He’s reached base in 23 of his last 47 plate appearances over the last 10 games. His third inning home run was his first since a grand slam on June 21 at Minnesota.